* North Arrow to sell Contwoyto project, Nunavut

* North Arrow Minerals- Entered agreement with Crystal Exploration Inc under which Crystal will acquire North Arrow's 100% interest in Contwoyto project

* North Arrow Minerals Inc - deal for consideration of $100,000 in cash and 1 million shares of crystal