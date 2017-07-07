ECB taper fears leave euro zone bonds battered and bruised
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
July 7 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:
* Reg-Nadl - north atlantic drilling ltd. Announces amendment to agreement with jurong shipyard
* North atlantic drilling ltd. Announces that an amendment has been agreed with jurong shipyard pte ltd ("jurong"), to extend delivery deferral period to january 6, 2018
* Extension allows parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for unit
* As previously agreed, in event no employment is secured for unit and no alternative transaction is completed, north atlantic drilling and jurong will form a joint asset holding company, to be owned 23% by company and 77% by jurong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
HAMBURG, Germany, July 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble cancelled an event with school pupils on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday due to the security situation in the city, organisers said.