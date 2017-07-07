July 7 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:
* Reg-Nadl - north atlantic drilling ltd. Announces
amendment to agreement with jurong shipyard
* North atlantic drilling ltd. Announces that an amendment
has been agreed with jurong shipyard pte ltd ("jurong"), to
extend delivery deferral period to january 6, 2018
* Extension allows parties to continue to explore commercial
opportunities for unit
* As previously agreed, in event no employment is secured
for unit and no alternative transaction is completed, north
atlantic drilling and jurong will form a joint asset holding
company, to be owned 23% by company and 77% by jurong
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)