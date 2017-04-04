FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling says Seadrill reached agreement to extend milestone to implement restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling says Seadrill reached agreement to extend milestone to implement restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:

* Amendments to secured credit facilities

* North Atlantic Drilling - majority owned unit of Seadrill Ltd and its banking group to extend series of key dates as part of Seadrill's restructuring efforts

* North Atlantic Drilling Ltd - co received lender consent to extend $2.0 billion NADL credit facility maturing on 30 June 2017 until 14 September 2017

* North Atlantic Drilling - Seadrill Limited has reached an agreement to extend milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017

* North Atlantic Drilling - expects implementation of restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or Chapter 11 proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.