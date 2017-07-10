BRIEF-China Media Group plans industrial fund investment management JV with partner
* Says it plans to set up an industrial fund investment management JV with co's controlling shareholder, Guoguang Global Assets Management Co Ltd
July 10North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 5.3 percent
HONG KONG Dalian Wanda Group said it would sell Chinese tourism projects and hotels to Sunac China for $9.3 billion, marking a step back for the property giant from its theme park ambitions.