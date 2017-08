April 17(Reuters) - North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says wholly owned unit received Certificate of Suitability to Monograph of European Pharmacopoeia, from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines & HealthCare, for AMOXICILLIN TRIHYDRATE

* Certificate valid for 5 years

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Mzidk2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)