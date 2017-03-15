BRIEF-North West Company reports Q4 EPS C$0.30

March 15 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc:

* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend

* Q4 sales C$480.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors have declared a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.2% per share

* Excluding foreign exchange impact, consolidated sales increased 2.5% and were up 1.5% on a same store basis in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)