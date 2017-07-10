BRIEF-India's NSE refers technical glitch to Standing Committee on Technology
* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function normally due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly was closed - statement
July 10 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit down 47.1 percent y/y at 310.9 million yuan ($45.70 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tYZdpX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* India's NSE says NSE cash market segment did not function normally due to technical problem at the opening today and accordingly was closed - statement
* Individual stock quotes updating normally after 5-hour glitch