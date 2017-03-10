March 10 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern blizzard resources inc- production was 18,281 boe/d for q4 of 2016 and 18,407 boe/d for 2016

* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces fourth quarter & year-end 2016 results and 2016 year-end reserves

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.32

* Northern blizzard resources inc- capital expenditures are forecast to be $60.0 million in 2017

* Northern blizzard resources inc sees 2017 production of 17,100 boe/d and ffo of $110.0 million ($125.0 million excluding hedging) or $1.09 per common share

* Northern blizzard resources inc- in 2017, operating costs are expected to be $15.40/boe, which is in line with q4 2016