June 23 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results
of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief
operating officer
* Northern blizzard resources inc - adam waterous appointed
as company's chairman of board
* Northern blizzard resources inc says robert will was
promoted to chief operating officer
* Northern blizzard resources inc - waterous is managing
partner and chief executive officer of waterous energy fund
* Northern blizzard resources inc - through its affiliates,
waterous energy fund owns approximately 67% of northern
blizzard's outstanding common shares
