3 months ago
BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources Inc Q1 net income per share $0.18
May 9, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources Inc Q1 net income per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly net income per share $ 0.18

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly oil and natural gas sales $91 million versus $56.7 million last year

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- production for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 17,201 boe/d was close to annual guidance of 17,100 boe/d

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.18

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- funds from operations per boe was lower than guidance primarily due to lower oil prices and higher corporate costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

