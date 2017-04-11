FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources says annual, special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources says annual, special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc :

* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled

* Northern Blizzard Resources-meeting rescheduled as co's shareholders NGP IX, R/C Canada agreed to sell to Waterous Energy Fund all co's shares held by them

* Northern Blizzard Resources - NGP IX and R/C Canada currently collectively own approximately 67.1% of issued and outstanding common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

