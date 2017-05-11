BRIEF-Northern Blizzard resources says Jim Artindale and John Rooney to retire

May 11 (Reuters) - Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces acquisition by waterous energy fund of ownership of 67% of outstanding common shares and director and executive changes

* Jim Artindale And John Rooney, founders of northern blizzard, will be retiring from company

* John Rooney will stay on as ceo for a transition period until his successor is appointed

* Appointment of Adam Waterous, WEF managing partner and chief executive officer

* Jim Artindale will be staying on as president, coo until annual meeting, will become advisor to co for additional 4 months

* Respective director nominees of NGP Ix And R/C Canada, Craig Glick And Brian Minnehan And Robert Tichio And Olivia Wassenaar, tendered resignations as directors of co

* Appointment of Adam Waterous, wef managing partner and ceo, to its board to fill a vacancy created by director resignations

* Notified by Waterous Energy Fund that its acquisition of about 67% of issued & outstanding common shares of co from ngp ix and r/c canada was completed