BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property

May 15 (Reuters) - Northern Empire Resources Corp:

* Northern Empire announces terms of financing to acquire Sterling Property, located in Nye County, Nevada

* Proceeds of private placement will be used in part by company to acquire Sterling Property from Imperial Metals Corp

* Brokered private placement of subscription receipts at price of C$0.25 per subscription receipt to raise C$20 million

* Prior to completing acquisition, company anticipates completing consolidation of its outstanding common shares on a 3 for 1 basis