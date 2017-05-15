FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property
May 15, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Northern Empire Resources Corp:

* Northern Empire announces terms of financing to acquire Sterling Property, located in Nye County, Nevada

* Proceeds of private placement will be used in part by company to acquire Sterling Property from Imperial Metals Corp

* Brokered private placement of subscription receipts at price of C$0.25 per subscription receipt to raise C$20 million

* Prior to completing acquisition, company anticipates completing consolidation of its outstanding common shares on a 3 for 1 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

