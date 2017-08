March 3 (Reuters) - Northern Graphite Corp

* Northern Graphite announces non-brokered private placement

* Northern Graphite says non-brokered private placement of up 8.33 million units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million

* Northern Graphite says net proceeds of placement will be used to finalize operational permitting for Bissett Creek graphite project, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: