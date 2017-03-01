FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas announces fourth quarter results
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas announces fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Northern Oil and Gas- production totaled 1,259,274 barrels of oil equivalent for Q4, averaging 13,688 boe per day or 2 pct higher than last quarter

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - expects 2017 total annual production to equal or modestly exceed 2016 total production

* Northern Oil and Gas- expects that it will add approximately 12 net wells to production during year, based on preliminary capital budget of $102.2 million

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - expects to add about 12 net wells to production in 2017, based on a preliminary capital budget of $102.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

