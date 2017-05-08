BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas Inc

May 8 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and borrowing base redetermination under revolving credit facility

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - production totaled 1,196,924 barrels of oil equivalent for Q1, averaging 13,299 boe per day

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - continues to expect 2017 total annual production to equal or modestly exceed 2016 total production

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - expects that it will add approximately 12 net wells to production during year, based on a preliminary capital budget of $102.2 million

* Northern Oil and Gas - net well additions will be weighted to H2 2017, which should result in sequential production growth in third and fourth quarters

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - qtrly total revenues $65.8 million versus $31.8 million

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - qtrly net income per common share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $47.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - adjusted net income for quarter was a loss of $0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: