FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas Inc
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas Inc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Northern Oil And Gas Inc:

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc announces 2017 first quarter results and borrowing base redetermination under revolving credit facility

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - production totaled 1,196,924 barrels of oil equivalent for Q1, averaging 13,299 boe per day

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - continues to expect 2017 total annual production to equal or modestly exceed 2016 total production

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - expects that it will add approximately 12 net wells to production during year, based on a preliminary capital budget of $102.2 million

* Northern Oil and Gas - net well additions will be weighted to H2 2017, which should result in sequential production growth in third and fourth quarters

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - qtrly total revenues $65.8 million versus $31.8 million

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - qtrly net income per common share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $47.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - adjusted net income for quarter was a loss of $0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.