March 31 (Reuters) - Northern Power Systems Corp

* Northern Power Systems - revenue for Q4 of FY 2016 was $9.9 million, a 46 percent decrease over revenue of $18.4 million reported in prior year period

* Northern Power Systems Corp says increased order backlog at December 31, 2016 to $28 million as compared to $25 million at December 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04