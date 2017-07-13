BRIEF-Northern Technologies International Q3 EPS $0.30

July 13 (Reuters) - Northern Technologies International Corp

* Northern Technologies International Corporation reports financial results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2017 sales $39 million to $40 million

* Q3 sales rose 17.7 percent to $10.22 million

* Northern Technologies International - maintaining fy 2017 net income guidance, which co expects to be between $0.75 and $0.85 per diluted share

* Northern Technologies International Corp - expect improving shipments in q4, business is on track to achieve annual financial expectations

* Northern Technologies-on re-filing in Ohio, co recently received trial date set for sept. 18-20, in litigation against cortec corporation - sec filing