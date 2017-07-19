FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Trust says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share
July 19, 2017 / 12:49 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust says declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp

* Northern trust announces increased quarterly dividend and stock repurchase authorization

* Its board of directors has approved a new common stock repurchase authorization of up to 9.5 million shares

* Northern trust corp - new repurchase authorization replaces authorization approved in april 2015

* Northern trust corp - has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stock, payable on october 1, 2017

* Northern trust corp qtrly dividend of $0.42 per share represents more than 10 percent increase from prior quarterly rate of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

