4 months ago
April 25, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust says Q1 earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp :

* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent

* Northern Trust Corporation reports first quarter net income of $276.1 million, earnings per common share of $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share $1.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Trust - Assets under custody/administration and assets under management ended the quarter up 13% and 11%, respectively, compared to a year ago

* Qtrly return on average common equity was 11.6% versus 11.9% in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

