6 months ago
#Funds News
February 20, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ubs Group AG

* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland

* UBS Group -Entered agreement for Northern Trust to acquire UBS asset management's fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland.

* Goldman Sachs International served as financial advisor to Northern Trust on transaction.

* Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017

* UBS - Upon completion of deal , Northern Trust will become fund administration services provider for funds with approximately CHF420 billion in assets

