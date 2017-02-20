BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ubs Group AG

* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland

* UBS Group -Entered agreement for Northern Trust to acquire UBS asset management's fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland.

* Goldman Sachs International served as financial advisor to Northern Trust on transaction.

* Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017

* UBS - Upon completion of deal , Northern Trust will become fund administration services provider for funds with approximately CHF420 billion in assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: