BRIEF-Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
* Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
June 28 Northfield Bancorp Inc
* Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces ceo succession
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
* Northfield Bancorp Inc says alexander will continue his service as chairman of board of directors of company
* Boards have selected steven m. Klein to succeed alexander as ceo as of november 1
* Customers Bancorp announces upsizing and pricing of $100 million, 3.95% senior notes offering