4 months ago
BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Q1 earnings per share $3.63
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Q1 earnings per share $3.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp:

* Q1 earnings per share $3.63

* Northrop Grumman Corp - 2017 EPS guidance increased to $11.80 to $12.10

* Northrop Grumman Corp - Q1 sales increase 5 percent to $6.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $6.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop Grumman Corp qtrly pension-adjusted diluted EPS $3.13

* Northrop Grumman Corp - qtrly aerospace systems sales $2,898 million versus $2,574 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $11.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop - 2017 guidance assumes no disruption or cancellation of any of significant programs, no disruption or shutdown of government operations - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oLbo4a) Further company coverage:

