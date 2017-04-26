BRIEF-Northrop says expects a modest upward trend in defense spending for foreseeable future - Conf call

April 26 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Says expects a modest upward trend in national security spending for the foreseeable future

* Says seeing increased retention and interest in its Triton system platform around the globe, starting with Australia

* Says expects its E-2D program to be an attractive international opportunity over the next decade or so

* Says addressing opportunities on Air Force's JSTARS recap program, Navy's MQ-25 program, and international opportunities for autonomous systems business, within its aerospace unit

* Northrop says continues to pursue SABR radar opportunities for the U.S. Air force and international customers

* Northrop says also competing for the radar program on JSTARS recap, as well as for a number of significant restricted opportunities and international programs

* Northrop says many of the award dates for the programs its looking at now, are into the 2018 time frame