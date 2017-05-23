BRIEF-Northstar Realty and China Resources Land Ltd partner to acquire a office building in London

May 23 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp:

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp and China Resources Land Limited partner to acquire 20 gresham street, a trophy office building in London,U.K.

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - deal for approximately GBP 300 million

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - Northstar Realty Europe invested approximately $34 million by way of preferred equity

* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - to acquire 20 gresham street from AXA investment managers