3 months ago
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5 pct driven by 4.7 pct in Ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Northview Apartment REIT

* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities

* Northview Apartment Reit- Diluted FFO per unit was $0.44 for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northview Apartment REIT-Q1 same door NOI increased 0.5% for multi-family residential portfolio compared to same door noi decrease of 3.5% in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

