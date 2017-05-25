FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Northwest Australia achieves majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT
May 25, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Northwest Australia achieves majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Northwest Australia has achieved a 50.25% majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT on 25 May

* offer has been unanimously recommended by board of Generation responsible entity

* Northwest encourages remaining unitholders in generation to accept its all-cash, unconditional offer

* offer has been unanimously recommended by board of generation responsible entity, in absence of a superior proposal

* offer has been declared final as to price and will not be increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

