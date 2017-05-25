BRIEF-Northwest Australia achieves majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT

May 26 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
* Northwest Australia has achieved a 50.25% majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT on 25 May
* offer has been unanimously recommended by board of Generation responsible entity
* Northwest encourages remaining unitholders in generation to accept its all-cash, unconditional offer
* offer has been declared final as to price and will not be increased