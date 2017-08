March 8 (Reuters) - Northwest Pipe Co

* Qtrly net income per diluted share improved to $0.60

* Says as of December 31, 2016, backlog of orders in water transmission segment was $66 million

* Despite a weaker Q1, expect "improved" bidding volumes for full year 2017

* Qtrly total net sales $39.2 million versus $45.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: