Nov 3 (Reuters) - Northwestern Corp

* Northwestern Corp says ‍reaffirming co’s 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings guidance of $3.30 to $3.45​ - SEC filing

* Northwestern Corp sees ‍earnings guidance for 2018 to be in range of $3.35 to $3.50 per diluted share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2A8oNbD) Further company coverage: