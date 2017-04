April 12 Norvestia Oyj:

* APPLIES FOR DELISTING OF ITS SHARES

* RESOLVES TO APPLY FOR TERMINATION OF PUBLIC TRADING IN SHARES OF NORVESTIA AND DELISTING OF SHARES

* APPLICATION FOR TERMINATION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF NORVESTIA AND DELISTING TO BE SUBMITTED TO NASDAQ HELSINKI LATEST APRIL 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)