BRIEF-Telepizza FY net result turns to profit of 10.7 mln euros
* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
Feb 24 Marine Harvest Asa
* Norway's Food Safety Authority (FSA) says has warned Marine Harvest it will cut the company's maximum allowed biomass quota at Bukkholmen for 2 years
* Biomass is a measure of how much fish is held in a fish farm
* FSA says cut is due to repeated prevalence of sea lice at Bukkholmen
* FSA says Marine Harvest has been too slow in implementing measures to reduce sea lice, and the effect of measures has not been satisfactory in several cases
* FSA says aim of biomass reduction is to ensure operation at the site is brought in line with regulation
* Marine Harvest is the world's top salmon farmer Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2lB0v5B Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Hy ended Dec 2016 net sales 1.39 billion shillings versus 4.26 billion shillings year ago
LONDON, Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.