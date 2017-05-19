FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway may ease conditions on fish farmers seeking output growth
May 19, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norway may ease conditions on fish farmers seeking output growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Fisheries Minister said in a statement:

* Norway government proposes additional changes to rules governing growth in salmon and trout farming

* Norway government: all salmon, trout farmers may be given the option of operating in 2 separate production regions

* Norway government: salmon, trout farmers who meet certain environmental conditions can win permission to raise output regardless of environmental status of other producers in their region

* A public hearing on the proposal will be conducted, with a June 30 deadline for entries Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2qEUCFA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

