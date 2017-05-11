FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Norway oil ministry approves Oda oilfield development plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norway oil ministry approves Oda oilfield development plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Norway's Oil and Energy Ministry:

* Says approves Centrica's 5.4 billion crowns ($46.55 million) plan for Oda oilfield development

* The field will be developed as a tie-in to the Ula field platform

* Oda's recoverable reserves estimated at about 48 million barrels of oil equivalents

* Production expected to start in 2019 and to last for 10 years

* Oil will be exported to Teeside terminal in the UK via Ekofisk, gas injected in Ula reservoir

* Centrica's partners in the field are Suncor Energy (30 pct), Aker BP (15 pct) and and Faroe Petroleum (15 pct) Source text (in Norwegian): [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5934 Norwegian crowns)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.