FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Norway publishers fined for competition infringement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 22, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Norway publishers fined for competition infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Norway competition authority said in a statement:

* Fines 4 Norwegian publishing houses a combined NOK 32 million ($3.77 million) in case concerning a collective boycott of distributor Interpress and the exchange of sensitive information

* Gyldendal gets NOK 7.88 million fine, Aschehoug gets NOK 9.66 million fine, Cappelen Damm gets NOK 9.1 million fine and Vigmostad & Bjoerke, the owner of the former Schibsted Forlag, gets a NOK 4.56 million fine Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2n6iWhO Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4827 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.