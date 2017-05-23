FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q1 operating result beats forecast
May 23, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q1 operating result beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Operational ebit for q1 of 2017 was mnok 205 and ebit per kg was nok 28.60. Corresponding figures for same quarter last year were mnok 153 and nok 25.54

* Reuters poll for q1 operational ebit was nok 162 million

* Estimated harvest volume is 34,000 tonnes for 2017, an increase of 27 per cent from 2016

* Reuters poll for 2017 harvest volume was 33,850 tonnes

* For 2017, we expect an increase in supply to global market of 2 to 4 per cent

* A continued low supply growth and good work in markets provides basis for a positive market outlook

* Says harvested 7,181 tonnes during the quarter (Reuters poll 5,340 tonnes) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

