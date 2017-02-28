Feb 28 Aker says:
* Net asset value NOK 34.3 billion (NOK 29.8 billion in Q3
2016)
* Proposes a payment of NOK 16 per-share ordinary cash
dividend for 2016.
* Proposal corresponds to a 5.0 per cent yield to share
price and 3.5 per cent of NAV at close of 2016.
* Policy is to pay annual dividends of 2-4 per cent of
company's nav.
* Pretax loss NOK 1.62 billion (versus restated loss NOK 49
million in Q4 2015)
* Says "remains positive about the longer-term outlook for
oil and gas and will therefore continue to seek countercyclical
investment opportunities in the sector"
