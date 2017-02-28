Feb 28 Aker says:

* Net asset value NOK 34.3 billion (NOK 29.8 billion in Q3 2016)

* Proposes a payment of NOK 16 per-share ordinary cash dividend for 2016.

* Proposal corresponds to a 5.0 per cent yield to share price and 3.5 per cent of NAV at close of 2016.

* Policy is to pay annual dividends of 2-4 per cent of company's nav.

* Pretax loss NOK 1.62 billion (versus restated loss NOK 49 million in Q4 2015)

* Says "remains positive about the longer-term outlook for oil and gas and will therefore continue to seek countercyclical investment opportunities in the sector"