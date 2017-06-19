BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 19 Evry
* Lowers IPO price range to NOK 31-33 from NOK 31-39, based on the orders received since the commencement of bookbuilding
* Says the book is covered within the updated indicative price range on the full deal size, including the over-allotment option
* IPO bookbuilding closes on June 20 Source text for Eikon:
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: