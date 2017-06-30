June 30 Schibsted says:

* Closing of the transaction to increase ownership in OLX Brazil and Yapo Chile and divest Asian assets

* Gains of approximately NOK 1.3 billion will be recognized in consolidated financial statements of schibsted for q2 2017

* Amount will be reported on "other income and expenses" line in consolidated income statement.

* Transaction implies a cash payment to telenor of $400 million. Schibsted has financed amount with debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)