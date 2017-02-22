FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Air's summer charter agreements exceed NOK 500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:

* Announces charter agreements for the summer 2017

* Norwegian continues its cooperation with TUI, Thomas Cook Northern Europe and Nazar to fly their customers from the Nordics and UK to various destinations including Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal

* Total value of contracts exceed NOK 500 million ($59.70 million), and include more than 2,300 flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3746 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

