BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.56/shr

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue increased 8.5 percent to $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion in 2015

* Sees double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2017

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees Q1 adjusted EPS approx $0.36

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - As of December 31, 2016, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.3 billion for each of years of 2017 and 2018

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees full year adjusted EPS in range of $3.75 to $3.85

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - Anticipates capital expenditures of $1.2 billion for 2019