6 months ago
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.56/shr
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.56/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue increased 8.5 percent to $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion in 2015

* Sees double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2017

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees Q1 adjusted EPS approx $0.36

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - As of December 31, 2016, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.3 billion for each of years of 2017 and 2018

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees full year adjusted EPS in range of $3.75 to $3.85

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - Anticipates capital expenditures of $1.2 billion for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

