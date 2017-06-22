BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 22 NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:
* NPRO: SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF NEW SECURED BONDS
* HAS ISSUED A NEW NOK 300 MILLION, 7 YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND, PRICED WITH A COUPON OF 2.93% IN NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET
* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace