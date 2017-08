May 15 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $18.1 million versus $22.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.04

* Nova Lifestyle - Sales to North America were $12.5 million in three months ended March 31, 2017, a decrease of 27% from $17.2 million in same period of 2016