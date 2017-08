BRIEF-Novabase FY net profit up 29 percent versus last year

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Novabase SA:

* FY 2016 net profit up 29 percent at 9.6 million euros ($10.24 million) versus 7.4 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA down 51 percent at 5.9 million euros versus 12.0 million euros year ago

* FY turnover up 7 percent at 135.7 million euros versus 127.2 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2017 turnover above 140 million euros, EBITDA above 10 million euros

* To propose dividend of 0.15 euro per share, up 25 percent versus year ago

