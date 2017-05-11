FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $3.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect current financial resources to be sufficient to fund operations and our growth strategy throughout 2017

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says for Q1 Avenova prescription sales into pharmacy channel were $2.8 million, up 402% year-over-year

* Novabay -Total number of medical professionals who have prescribed Avenova exceeded 9,700, up 33% year-over-year and up 12% from Q4 of 2016

* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says affirming its financial guidance for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $19.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.