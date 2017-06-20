UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 20 NOVACYT SA:
* NOVACYT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES €3.0M FUNDRAISING
* PRIMERDESIGN ACQUISITION HAS INTEGRATED WELL
* WE ARE CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING OUR FIRST CE-MARK CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS ASSAY ON TIME
* SHARE CAPITAL OF 22,087,237 SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF 1/15TH OF A EURO EACH AMOUNTS TO EUR 1,472,482.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.