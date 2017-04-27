BRIEF-Novacyt FY consolidated net loss narrows to 5.7 million euros

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* FY consolidated net loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.22 million) versus loss of 13.9 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated EBITDA loss of 2.3 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago

* We expect that overall revenue will continue growth in the second half of the year

* Combined with the control of overhead costs, this should the group's trajectory towards profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

