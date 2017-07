July 20 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED GROUP SALES EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOVACYT HAD €2.6M IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF H1

* Continues Positive Outlook for 2017

* H1 LAB21 SALES EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Targeting Continued Sales Growth in h2 2017

* NOVAPREP® H1 SALES INCREASED 29% TO EUR 1.1MLN COMPARED TO H1 2016 (+45% VERSUS H2 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)