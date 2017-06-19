June 19 Novadaq Technologies Inc
* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker
corporation
* Novadaq technologies inc - deal for total equity value of
approximately us$701 million
* Novadaq technologies says stryker has agreed to acquire
all of issued and outstanding shares of novadaq for us$11.75 per
share in cash
* Novadaq technologies says transaction will be carried out
by way of court approved plan of arrangement under canada
business corporations act
* Novadaq technologies inc - arrangement agreement provides
for payment of termination fee of $21.0 million by novadaq to
stryker in certain circumstances
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: