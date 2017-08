BRIEF-Novadaq Q4 loss per share $0.32

March 1 (Reuters) - Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.32

* Q4 revenue $20.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $22.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Recurring revenues in q4 were $9.6 million, representing a 43% year-over-year increase

* Anticipates recurring revenues for full year 2017 to be in range of $48 million to $50 million

* Affirmed its revenue guidance for full year 2017 to be in range of $98 million to $102 million